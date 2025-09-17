Voluntary military service letter for 17-year-olds approved in parliament

Credit: Belga

The Belgian Defence Committee approved, at first reading, a draft bill allowing letters to be sent to all 17-year-olds to promote a voluntary year of military service.

The proposal would grant the Defence Ministry access to the national register, enabling them to send personalised letters directly to young people before they turn 18.

These letters aim to inform recipients about the option of a one-year voluntary military service, described as "an invitation, not an obligation," according to Peter Buysrogge (N-VA), the committee’s chair. He added that the military urgently needs reinforcements due to a challenging geopolitical climate.

To address concerns raised by several government bodies and youth councils, amendments were added to limit the data accessed—only names, birth years, and addresses will be used. Additionally, the data will be erased immediately after the letters are sent. The proposal includes a six-year evaluation period to assess its impact.

Left-wing opposition parties strongly opposed the plan. Nabil Boukili (PVDA) criticised it as a tool to "militarise society," accusing the government of failing to provide young people with meaningful opportunities outside of military service. He suggested the proposal treats youth as "cannon fodder," sparking heated debate.

Luc Frank (Les Engagés) responded emotionally, "both as an MP and a father" of a 19-year-old, blaming Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, for global insecurity. He questioned the PVDA’s stance on Putin, stating, "I feel like there’s an intruder in our ranks," to the anger of Boukili.

Other MPs argued that retaining current military personnel would be more effective than recruiting new volunteers. Staf Aerts (Groen) criticised the plan as an expensive marketing campaign for the armed forces, noting that it would send 120,000 letters for just 500 available spots.

Aerts also questioned the emphasis on military service over other societal contributions, such as teaching or nursing.

The Defence Committee proceeded with a clause-by-clause vote and plans to hold a second reading in two weeks, following additional consultations.

Related News