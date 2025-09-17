Young man dies after being hit by a car on his e-scooter

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A 25-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while riding his electric scooter in Rue de Gilly, in Châtelineau, Hainaut, according to the Charleroi Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Emergency services and police were called to the scene that evening. Investigators reported that the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions near a junction.

The scooter rider, a 25-year-old man, suddenly swerved to the left. The car’s driver, a 24-year-old man, was unable to avoid him and collided with him. The victim died at the scene.

A traffic expert has been appointed to assist with the investigation. The driver of the car underwent tests for drugs and alcohol, both of which came back negative.

Both the driver involved in the crash and the victim’s family are being supported by victim assistance services.

