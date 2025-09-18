France remains the leading foreign investor in Belgium

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever prior to a working lunch at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, on April 29, 2025. Credit: Belga

French companies invested €126 billion in Belgium last year, maintaining France’s position as the leading foreign investor in the country.

This is according to data from the French-Belgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reported on Thursday by the newspaper L’Echo.

This significant investment is attributed to the presence of more than 2,500 subsidiaries of French groups operating in Belgium.

These subsidiaries employ over 169,000 people, with the services sector being the most prominent.

The total value of French investments in Belgium stood at €142.6 billion in 2023, marking an 11% decrease compared to 2024.

However, trade relations between France and Belgium remain robust.

Over the past five years, French investments in Belgium have averaged around €135 billion annually.

Belgian companies have also maintained substantial investment levels in France. In 2024, Belgian businesses invested €69 billion in the French economy.

