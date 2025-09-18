'Do not wait for a court decision' to talk about genocide - Lahbib

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib pictured at the exhibition of Palestinian artist Ahmed Muhanna "Gaza: Stories of Hope and Resilience", on Wednesday 17 September 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

We should not wait for a judicial decision to label the situation in the Gaza Strip as genocide. This was stated by European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib on Thursday morning on the RTBF radio.

"I refer to the report issued two days ago, which states there is genocide. We cannot wait for a court decision," said Lahbib.

The report, prepared by an independent international UN commission, highlights significant concerns. Four of the five criteria mentioned in the 1948 UN Genocide Convention have been met, the commission concluded.

Although she acknowledged that justice must ultimately determine legal definitions, Lahbib emphasised the urgency of action.

"What is clear is that crimes are being committed, international humanitarian law is being flouted, and action is urgently needed," she said. As the EU Commissioner for Crisis Preparedness and Response, Lahbib underscored the importance of upholding international law.

She also pointed to the June conclusions of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which found violations of international humanitarian law. This, she said, breaches Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is predicated on the respect for human rights and EU treaties.

However, achieving consensus among the 27 EU Member States on sanctions against Israel remains difficult. Lahbib reminded listeners that while the European Commission can propose measures, final decisions lie with member states.

Recently, Lahbib had called for the immediate recognition of Palestine as a state. She reiterated this position on Thursday, urging concrete steps towards a two-state solution.

"We must work to ensure this solution stops being a slogan and becomes a reality," she said, advocating for territorial independence and economic autonomy for Palestine.

"Currently, the Palestinian Authority depends almost entirely on Israel, including for financial stability. There’s a financial suffocation happening, yet it receives very little attention," Lahbib warned.

