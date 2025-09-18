Drivers furious as Bolt raises its commission in Brussels

Illustration picture shows a visit to the Estonian mobility company Bolt, in Tallinn, Estonia. Credit: Belga

The transport platform Bolt will increase its commission rate from 19.8% to 23.8% starting 1 October, impacting over half of its approximately 5,000 active drivers in Belgium.

This change will apply in Brussels, the Brussels periphery, and the airport. In Flanders, while the rate will formally increase, drivers will continue to benefit from a reimbursement mechanism that keeps the effective rate unchanged "for now". Wallonia will not be affected.

The Estonia-based company justifies the decision by citing "rising costs linked to maintaining competitive services" and claims the additional revenue will be "reinvested to stimulate demand" and generate more rides.

The Belgian Taxi Federation (FeBeT) has criticised the move as "another serious blow for already struggling drivers".

FeBeT President Ed-Denguir Khalid remarks that it "directly cuts into drivers’ net incomes" while operating costs, such as fuel, leasing, insurance, and social charges, remain high.

Khalid also condemns the authorities for having "rolled out the red carpet for platforms”, creating a situation where thousands of drivers must work "12 to 15 hours a day just to make ends meet".

He further notes that the increase affects both street taxis and station taxis affiliated with Bolt, as the commission system deducts directly from drivers’ revenue.

This, he argues, exacerbates unfair competition, as regulated taxis already face stricter norms, tariffs, and service requirements, while platforms can unilaterally set their conditions.

FeBeT is calling for "urgent talks" with regional authorities, platforms, and sector representatives to address the issue.