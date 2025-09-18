Cycling caravan against pesticides to set off from Brussels

Cyclists. Credit: Belga

A cycling caravan will set off from Brussels on 27 September and travel through Wallonia until 3 October to raise awareness about the health risks posed by pesticides.

It was announced by the association “Mutuals for Planetary Health” on Thursday. The initiative, supported by Mutualité Chrétienne and Solidaris, will feature awareness events at every stop, organised by local stakeholders.

"A new agricultural approach is essential: one free from pesticides, for the sake of our health and that of ecosystems," the association stated.

It compared the fight against pesticides to past efforts to address the dangers of asbestos, stressing that despite scientific studies, pesticides, like asbestos before them, continue to be widely used in Europe.

The caravan will consist of ten core cyclists, with local participants joining at various stages. The planned stops include Braives (28 Sept), Liège (29 Sept), Namur-Gembloux (30 Sept), Surice-Philippeville (1 Oct), Charleroi (2 Oct), and Mons (3 Oct).

Each stop will host activities such as clown performances, fanfares, victim testimonies on pesticide exposure, organic buffets, and shared meals. There will also be roundtable discussions and conferences with farmers, experts, and policymakers.

The group has outlined several political demands for Belgium, including phasing out PFAS-containing pesticides by 2026, implementing a strategic plan for organic food in public institutions catering to vulnerable populations, and supporting farmers to meet the goal of 30% of agricultural land being organic by 2030, as set by the national Bio plan.

This three-year European initiative will continue in France in October.

Related News