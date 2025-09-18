Robot deployed to screen for prostate cancer at Ghent hospital

ATTENTION EDITORS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY - A patient receives chemotherapy in the Imelda hospital in Bonheiden on, Wednesday 30 August 2023. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Maria Middelares Hospital in Ghent has introduced a robot to assist in the detection of prostate cancer, marking a first in Belgium.

The iSR’obot Mona Lisa 2.0 helps urologists perform prostate biopsies, which involve collecting tissue samples to examine for abnormalities.

Using MRI images, the robot creates a 3D reconstruction of the prostate and guides the doctor in positioning the needle precisely on suspicious areas.

The technology improves diagnostic accuracy, reduces the number of punctures needed, and minimises potential complications. It also self-corrects for prostate movement or needle deviation.

Hospital urologists believe this innovation could shorten waiting times and enhance treatment quality. Its effectiveness is currently being studied.

Related News