Zeebrugge murder: Second Russian suspect now detained in Belgium

Silent vigil for the victim of Zeebrugge murder case on 28 August 2025. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A 33-year-old Russian national suspected of murdering a 56-year-old man in Zeebrugge last month has been detained, the Bruges division of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.

The incident occurred last month when two suspects attacked the victim, a Zeebrugge resident, subjecting him to punches and kicks. The injuries proved fatal.

The attackers fled the scene but were apprehended days later in Poland following an international search alert and cooperation with foreign authorities.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old suspect was extradited to Belgium and is scheduled to appear before the council chamber on 23 September, where it will be decided whether his detention will be extended.

The first suspect, a 45-year-old Russian, was extradited from Poland last week and also charged with murder. On Tuesday, his detention was extended by one month.

