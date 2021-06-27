   
Business optimism on the increase ahead of summer sales
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Latest News:
Business optimism on the increase ahead of summer...
Proximus will cut roaming fees outside EU from...
Over 100 people attend forbidden memorial for Jürgen...
Liège names street after Hélène van Heule, Belgium’s...
EU implements modified e-commerce rules from Thursday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 June 2021
    Business optimism on the increase ahead of summer sales
    Proximus will cut roaming fees outside EU from this summer
    Over 100 people attend forbidden memorial for Jürgen Conings
    Liège names street after Hélène van Heule, Belgium’s first female museum curator
    EU implements modified e-commerce rules from Thursday
    Storm alert: 1722 hotline activated
    Brussels: Nearly 2,000 job appointments scrapped because of language laws
    Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours in stadia
    ‘Full understanding’ for Tomorrowland, but Pukkelpop will go ahead, mayor assures
    Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the game
    New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes
    New Common Agricultural Policy: How much greener will it be?
    UK Health Secretary resigns after flouting coronavirus regulations
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    Belgian (21) under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat incident
    Antwerp fashion house Ann Demeulemeester leaves for Italy
    Covid-19: No more updates on Sunday and Monday
    Weather: IRM warns of heavy storms on Sunday
    Coronavirus: Delta variant kills two in southwest France
    All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday
    View more
    Share article:

    Business optimism on the increase ahead of summer sales

    Sunday, 27 June 2021

    © Belga

    Independent store owners in Brussels and Wallonia appear optimistic once again, four days from the start of the summer sales on 1 July, according to a new survey by the Union des Classes Moyennes (UCM), released on Sunday.

    It is important to keep providing these businesses, which suffered economic losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with financial support, noted UCM, which represents the interests of small, medium-sized businesses and self-employed people.

    A first UCM survey, done in April among business owners, showed a reduction by over 10% in both customer traffic and gross turnover, and many feared that their stores would not survive the pandemic.

    A few weeks later, more than half of the entrepreneurs see the spectre of closure as a little less threatening, according to the new UCM survey, which focuses specifically on summer sales.

    A bit over four business owners out of ten (42.38%) say today that they no longer envisage a disastrous scenario, something six out of ten of them predicted in April last.

    However, the Covid-19 crisis has not benefitted most businesses. Just one out of every ten store owners saw both their turnover and customer numbers increase.

    Additionally, while the summer 2021 sales will have a greater quantity of stock (over 20% more in some cases), and 30% reductions from Day 1, business owners have preferred not to emphasise promotions, joint bargains, or any other means of reducing stock, UCM found.

    This has prompted the organisation to recall the importance of continuing to assist the independent businesses and “remain at the bedside of a multitude of professions caught up in the economic storm.”

    To this end, the UCM presented the government with a proposed reform of the ‘droit passerelle,’ a mechanism aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic on small businesses, independents and wage earners.

    “These measures need to remain available as part of a transition towards overcoming the crisis in a simplified and equitable manner,” the UCM noted.

    About two out of ten traders feel they still need assistance to the sum of 5,000 to 10,000 euros to recover from the crisis.

    The Brussels Times