Former kindergarten teacher on trial for the rape of 16 children

The accused pictured during the hearing of a kindergarten teacher accused of sexual assault of young children, before the criminal court in Oudenaarde on Friday 19 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A former nursery school teacher could face a 20-year sentence for the rape of multiple children at a school in East Flanders.

T. D.W., now 40 years old, is alleged to have raped at least 16 boys between the ages of 2.5 and 5 whom he was caring for as a special needs teacher at De Springplank primary and nursery school in Onkerzele, East Flanders.

His trial on Friday, before the Oudenaarde Criminal Court, took place behind closed doors at the request of the civil parties. The Public Prosecutor is seeking the maximum sentence of 20 years, with 15 years to be determined by the criminal court, a professional ban and restraining orders.

The former teacher is accused of acts of rape with the aggravating circumstances that he had authority over the victims and that they were younger than ten years of age.

He is also on trial for the possession and distribution of images of sexual abuse of minors.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the man continues to minimise his actions. Lisa-Marie Parmentier, who represents some of the victims, said before the hearing that she expected D.W. to take full responsibility for his actions. "In my opinion, this is one of the most serious sexual offences in Belgium," she said.

The emotional toll of the trial was also evident when several parents left the courtroom during the hearing.

The case was brought to light last year when the American FBI intercepted a video showing a young boy being abused. After the file was passed on to Europol, analysis of the images revealed that the abuse took place in a classroom at De Springplank. The man was arrested on 2 February last year and has been in custody ever since.

In total, there are more than 30 civil parties in the case. These include the parents of the victims, the school involved, Child Focus and the man's ex-partner.

The public prosecutor is seeking the maximum sentence of 20 years, with 15 years to be determined by the criminal court, a professional ban and restraining orders. The verdict will be announced on Friday 3 October.