Over 50 jobs at risk at Pfizer in Brussels

Credit: Belga

A total of 58 out of 300 jobs are at risk at the Belgian headquarters of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the company and trade unions have confirmed.

The planned restructuring was announced during a works council meeting on Friday. Pfizer cited "operational efficiency" as the reason for the job cuts.

Trade unions noted that this marks the second collective redundancy at the company in just two years.

"Pfizer continues to make billions in profits globally, yet it is bleeding its Belgian employees dry," said unions ABVV and ACV in a joint statement.

They added: "It is shocking that a company of such wealth, once celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now slashing jobs year after year worldwide."

Related News