US Defence Department wants tighter control over what media can publish about it

An aerial view of the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United States Department of Defense now requires accredited journalists to submit their information for review before publication, threatening to revoke press badges for non-compliance.

According to a document released on Friday, all content originating from the Pentagon must be approved for public release by an official, even if it does not contain classified information.

Journalists who fail to adhere to this new guideline risk losing their accreditation.

The National Press Club in Washington has criticised the measure, stating that journalists are now expected to commit to not gathering or publishing information without explicit government authorisation. The organisation called the rule “a direct attack on independent journalism in a place where impartial scrutiny is most vital” and demanded its reversal.

In addition to the content restrictions, journalists’ freedom of movement within the Pentagon has been significantly curtailed, with large sections of the building now off-limits unless accompanied by an escort.

This policy is part of a wider tightening of restrictions on independent journalism since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Trump has already taken legal action against the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, while pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) led to the cancellation of ABC’s show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

