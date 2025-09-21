Italian PM Meloni hopes for conservative government in France

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pictured during pictured at the arrivals ahead of a European council summit, in Brussels, Thursday 26 October 2023. Credit: Belga

Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for more conservative governments within the European Union, including in politically unstable France.

In a video message in French addressed to the Identité Libertés movement of French far-right MEP Marion Maréchal, Meloni stated, “We need many more conservative governments by our side.”

Meloni, the leader of Italy’s conservative government for nearly three years, expressed her hope that France would one day offer “a strong and credible government alternative” to millions of its citizens.

The video was sent to participants of an event titled “In Europe, the Right That Wins,” organised in Paris by Maréchal. In the recording, Meloni reiterated her ambition to “change Europe.” “We must convey the message that we, as conservative parties, are ready to take on governmental responsibility everywhere in the world,” she said.

The Italian Prime Minister cited her country’s example, claiming, “In Italy, we have shown that the right can not only win elections but also govern.” She also expressed pride in leading what is on course to become Italy’s third longest-serving government.

Meloni highlighted the economic improvements under her leadership, referencing Fitch’s recent upgrade of Italy’s sovereign credit rating. She credited her government with restoring Italy to “the centre of the international stage.”

Her vision for Europe includes a “less bureaucratic and more sovereign” EU, greater unity among conservative and centre-right movements, and the promotion of values such as family, religion, and identity.

Both Meloni’s party, Fratelli d’Italia, and Maréchal’s group are part of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), a far-right bloc in the European Parliament.