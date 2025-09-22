Major drug trafficking postponed over courtroom clash

Lawyer Hans Rieder arrives for the start of the pleas in the major trial against an international drug gang with alleged key figures Bressers and de Carvalho before the Brussels correctional court, at Justitia. Credit : Belga / Marius Brugelman.

One of the biggest drug trafficking trials in Belgium has been interrupted due to tensions between judges and defence lawyers.

In the trial against an international drug trafficking network whose alleged ringleaders are Flor Bressers (39) and Brazilian national Sergio Roberto de Carvalho (65), the court decided on Monday to postpone proceedings until 12 November.

Flor "the Finger-Cutter" Bressers, the son of a Flemish middle-class family, made up to €200 million in just six months of cocaine shipments, all before the age of 35. This is the story of the rise of a drug lord who was polished and intelligent, but also vengeful and willing to stop at nothing. His trial begins this Monday.

The decision follows the filing of several recusal requests after last Thursday’s hearing was marred by incidents.

It is still unclear whether the trial will be able to resume on 12 November.

On Thursday, the hearing had to be abruptly suspended after two lawyers were forcibly expelled from the courtroom.

Since then, at least seven recusal requests have been filed by the defence, with at least one targeting the three judges presiding over the trial.

