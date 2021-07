The Flow open-air public swimming pool officially opened to the public early Thursday afternoon at the Pierre Marchant bridge, on the edge of the canal in Anderlecht.

Several Brussels elected officials were present for the occasion, as well as the mayor of Anderlecht who jumped into the water.

The pool is 17 metres long and 7 metres wide. It is open every day from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Swimmers need to book their 45-minute time slot in advance on the pool’s website. There are eight slots each day.

“This is the first project of many” explained Brussels Environment Minister Alain Maron. “We are working on the creation of a bathing pond in Neerpede, also in Anderlecht, probably by 2024.”

Pascal Smet, Brussels Secretary of State for Urban Development, expressed delight at the idea of an open-air swimming pool – which he has been promoting for the past 15 years – become a reality.

“It is now time to look to the future,” said Smet. “After this temporary construction, we need a permanent open-air pool in Brussels. The Brussels government has already taken a decision in principle for the Abattoirs. A feasibility study is underway.”

