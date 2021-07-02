By the end of July, 80% of Flanders will be fully vaccinated

Flanders has decided to double down on the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine in an effort to get vaccination numbers up by the end of the month.

By the end of July, 80% of adults in the north of the country should be fully vaccinated, Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) announced on Friday.

“We are really in the final countdown of the vaccination campaign,” the minister said at the weekly briefing on vaccination in Flanders. In doing so, the focus in July will be almost entirely on second shots.

“The ambition is to almost double the level of complete vaccination of the adult population by the end of July,” said Dirk Dewolf of the Flemish Agency for Care and Health.

According to Minister Beke, 99.4% of adults living in Flanders have received an invitation to the vaccination. Some 35,000 adults will receive theirs in the next few days.

“In one out of three vaccination centres, everyone over 18 has already been invited,” the minister added. “In this way, we are fulfilling our commitment to give every adult in Flanders the opportunity to receive a first injection before 11 July.”

