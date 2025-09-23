WHO counter Trump's warning on link between paracetamol and autism

There is no proven link between paracetamol and autism, and vaccines do not cause the condition, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated on Tuesday.
"Some observational studies have suggested a possible link between prenatal exposure to paracetamol and autism, but the evidence remains inconsistent," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters. He also emphasised that 'vaccines do not cause autism.'
The WHO sees no reason to adjust its current recommendations.
Earlier on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also reaffirmed that there is no new evidence warranting a change to the EU’s guidelines.
