STIB takes legal action as 'metro surfers' videos emerge online

Source: Instagram @atup3k

STIB has vowed to take legal action after footage showing two masked individuals riding on top of a moving metro train went viral on social media.

The video shows the pair, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, sprinting through stations before climbing onto the roof of a metro train and running along it while in motion. Their stunt ended at Hankar station in Auderghem.

"This video is being taken very seriously," said STIB spokesperson Françoise LeDune to The Brussels Times. "It is extremely dangerous, not only for those on the train but also for passengers and the driver. An emergency stop could have catastrophic consequences." She added.

A formal complaint was filed, with STIB warning that its own sanctions may also follow if the culprits are identified.

The warning comes weeks after a man died attempting to 'train surf' between Brussels North and Central stations at the end of August.

The victim had tried to cling between two carriages of a train bound for Tournai.

