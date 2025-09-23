Rafael Nadal caught up in AI scam

Visitors look at a video of former Spanish tennis player at the "Rafael Nadal, a legend" exhibition at the Tenniseum (Musee du Tennis) during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 2, 2025. From a pair of sneakers from his 2006 final to his 14 trophies, the Tenniseum at Roland Garros is dedicating a temporary exhibition to Rafael Nadal and his impact on the Parisian Grand Slam. Behrouz MEHRI / AFP

The former tennis star Rafael Nadal revealed on Tuesday that an artificial intelligence-generated likeness of him is being used without his consent to promote false advertisements.

Nadal stated on social media that his team had identified fake videos circulating on certain platforms. "These videos, generated using artificial intelligence, mimic my image and voice," he explained.

He clarified that the videos promote investment advice or proposals with which he has no connection. "This is misleading advertising," the 22-time Grand Slam champion added.

The 39-year-old Spaniard retired from professional tennis in November 2024.

Related News