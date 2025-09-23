Trump says European countries 'going to hell' because of immigration

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

US President Donald Trump declared in his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday that European allies are “going to hell” due to their migration policies.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Trump called for an end to what he described as the “failed experiment of open borders,” while praising his own stance on illegal immigration.

“Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said, directly criticising European nations.

He also took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital.

Related News