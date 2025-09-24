Homeless man injured in Anderlecht shack fire

Credit : Belga / Timon Ramboer.

A man was injured on Wednesday in a fire that broke out in a wooden shack in Anderlecht, Brussels firefighters reported.

The blaze started around 10:00 a.m. in a makeshift shelter on a vegetated plot along Avenue d'Itterbeek. A homeless man had been using the shack as a refuge. While cooking on a camping stove, he reportedly fell asleep, sparking the fire.

"The victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Erasme hospital by our services. His condition is stable and his life is not in danger," firefighters said.

The flames spread to nearby brush and trees, affecting an area of about 25 square metres. Fire crews eventually brought the blaze under control using two high-pressure hoses and a tanker truck.

"Three large gas canisters were found inside the shack and cooled down by our teams," they added.

Police from the Brussels-Midi zone also attended the scene.

