Man stabbed in knife fight in Saint-Josse

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

A man was injured in a knife fight on Tuesday evening in Saint-Josse, Brussels police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Rue de la Rivière.

"At around 21.30 yesterday, a patrol was sent to intervene in a fight between two individuals. One was injured with a knife, treated by emergency services, and his life was not in danger," said police spokesperson Katlien Breugelmans.

Both individuals were taken into custody. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

