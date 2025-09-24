UN rights chief urges Gaza flotilla probe

People pose for a picture in front of the Omar al-Mukhtar ship, a Libyan ship setting sail on September 17 to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, at the port in Tripoli on September 16, 2025. A flotilla bound for Gaza carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists set sail on September 15 from Tunisia after repeated delays, aiming to break Israel's blockade and deliver aid to the Palestinian territory. Mahmud Turkia / AFP

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged an end to reported attacks on a flotilla heading to Gaza and called for an independent investigation.

Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said on Wednesday the "attacks must stop" and pressed for an "independent, impartial and thorough investigation."

The appeal follows claims by pro-Palestinian activists that their convoy was targeted by "explosions" and "multiple drones" off the coast of Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement that "multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, disrupted communications, and explosions were heard from several boats" early Wednesday.

German human rights activist Yasemin Acar alleged that five boats came under attack, estimating "15 to 16 drones" were involved.

Footage posted on the flotilla's official page appeared to show an explosion filmed from one of its boats, the Spectre, at 13:43 local time (12:43 Belgian time).

No casualties or damage have been reported. In response, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said a naval frigate had been dispatched for "potential rescue operations."

The 51-vessel flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona earlier this month, aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge the Israeli blockade. The group also reported two previous drone incidents while anchored near Tunis in June and July.

