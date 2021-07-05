VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug

The VisitWallonia campaign promised €80 worth of experiences in Wallonia for 25,000 people, sold out on Monday morning after just 18 minutes.

The passes are valid at many participating attractions and accommodations in Belgium’s Francophone region between now and 31 August.

While demand was high, a technical problem also left some people unable to request their voucher even if they were on time. A CAPTCHA authentication at the end of the document was reported not to be loading for every user, leaving some unable to get the passes.

In total, more than 60,000 passes will have been distributed by Wallonia, thanks in part to a budget of five million euros. Households that were successful in previous VisitWallonia voucher grabs in October or May could not use it this time.

“Each pass is personal and tourism providers are encouraged to check that the data matches,” Wallonia Belgium Tourism told the Belga agency in May.

The Brussels Times