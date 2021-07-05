   
VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 July, 2021
Latest News:
VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site...
Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret...
Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium...
Report: New cancer drugs are expensive and often...
Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, increasing the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 July 2021
    VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug
    Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds
    Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium
    Report: New cancer drugs are expensive and often ineffective
    Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, increasing the gap with Lewis Hamilton
    Britain set to make facemasks optional by 19 July
    Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region due to heavy rains
    Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    25% more new start-ups in first half of 2021
    Vaccinations: 1 million doses administered in Brussels
    European Commission calls for independent investigation of deadly arrest of Roma man in the Czech Republic
    First day of Summer Sales gets mixed reviews
    Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts
    New York: So good they named it three times
    Thousands battle forest fires in Greece and Russia
    Man throws 1 kilo of drugs during police car chase
    Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways
    Russian ransomware attack under way, Centre for Cybersecurity warns
    Slovenia’s first scandal
    View more
    Share article:

    VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug

    Monday, 05 July 2021

    The city of Dinant in Wallonia. Credit: Jiuguang Wang (CC BY-SA 2.0)

    The VisitWallonia campaign promised €80 worth of experiences in Wallonia for 25,000 people, sold out on Monday morning after just 18 minutes.

    The passes are valid at many participating attractions and accommodations in Belgium’s Francophone region between now and 31 August.

    While demand was high, a technical problem also left some people unable to request their voucher even if they were on time. A CAPTCHA authentication at the end of the document was reported not to be loading for every user, leaving some unable to get the passes.

    In total, more than 60,000 passes will have been distributed by Wallonia, thanks in part to a budget of five million euros. Households that were successful in previous VisitWallonia voucher grabs in October or May could not use it this time.

    “Each pass is personal and tourism providers are encouraged to check that the data matches,” Wallonia Belgium Tourism told the Belga agency in May.

    The Brussels Times