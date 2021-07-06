   
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 July, 2021
Latest News:
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved...
At least eight Belgians infected with Covid after...
11-year-old boy earns physics degree at Antwerp University...
Wholesaler suspected of passing Spanish vegetables as French...
Quarter of people in Belgium see climate change...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 July 2021
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight
    At least eight Belgians infected with Covid after party holiday in Spain
    11-year-old boy earns physics degree at Antwerp University
    Wholesaler suspected of passing Spanish vegetables as French
    Quarter of people in Belgium see climate change as ‘worst problem facing world’
    Validity of provisional licences to be extended again
    Brussels bikini warning reopens debate on appropriate clothing in public
    New daily coronavirus infections increased to over 500
    The Recap: Fake News, Loose Furniture & Women-Only
    ‘Put away loose garden furniture’: winds up to 80 km/h expected tomorrow
    Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map
    Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend
    Brussels launches ‘vaccine bus’ to get population vaccinated
    Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake news and disinformation
    Walloons still have to present Covid test or certificate to enter Spain
    Women-only hours in Brussels public open-air pool cause online controversy
    SNCB urged to consider rise in teleworking in new pricing policy
    Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?
    Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested
    Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers from Portugal, says Reynders
    View more
    Share article:

    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight

    Tuesday, 06 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Footage of the previous fight in April. Credit: Youtube screengrab

    The wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea, Xiang Xueqiu, who hit a salesperson earlier this year, recently became involved in another fight, this time with a 65-year-old street sweeper.

    Xiang Xueqiu reportedly hit the man with his own broom in central Seoul on Monday morning after it touched her by accident while he was cleaning the streets, according to De Morgen. 

    Following an exchange of words and both parties hitting each other, the cleaner pushed her to the ground, during which Xiang Xueqiu hurt her back. She was later taken to the hospital.

    The South Korean police just recently decided not to pursue the case between Xiang Xueqiu and a Seoul saleswoman, who was hit in the face in April after accusing her of theft.

    Xiang Xueqiu invoked her diplomatic immunity, which the police cited as the reason for not pursuing the case, alongside the fact that the victim asked for the charges to be dropped.

    However, the incident with the salesperson caused quite a stir in South Korea, especially on social media, and many people called on the ambassador and his wife to leave the country.

    In the “interest of bilateral relations”, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès decided in May that the tenure of Xueqiun’s husband, ambassador Peter Lescouhier, would be ended and that they had to leave South Korea this summer. In the meantime, Xiang Xueqiu was hospitalised for a stroke.