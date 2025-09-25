Man faces prison for terrorising Flemish town

Illustration shows the city centre of the Kortemark municipality, West Flanders. Credit: Belga

A 29-year-old man from West Flanders has appeared before the Bruges Criminal Court, facing charges of harassment, assault, defamation, and extortion. Prosecutors are demanding a twenty-month prison sentence.

In July 2024, Benjamin D. caused repeated disturbances in Kortemark, West Flanders. Among these, he reportedly assaulted a neighbour and stole their electric scooter.

In another incident, he threatened to "rape and chop up" another victim. On 21 July, when police arrested him, he allegedly insulted officers, calling them "bloody cops” and threatening, "I know where you live, and I’ll smash your head in."

The investigating judge initially released D. under conditions. However, on 26 August, he was reported for harassment and issued new threats.

Just two days later, he struck two individuals, one of whom fell onto the train tracks at Kortemark station. D. was subsequently held in pre-trial detention until the end of October.

Prosecutors pointed out that D. already had multiple convictions for drug-related offences, resistance to authorities, assault, and theft.

Despite being sentenced to four community service orders in the past, many of these were never completed. Given this history, the prosecution is now insisting on a custodial sentence without suspension.

The defence argued that D. was battling severe alcohol addiction at the time of the incidents. "When he’s been drinking, he’s not a pleasant man," said his lawyer, Anse Ghesquiere.

However, since his arrest, D. has reportedly quit alcohol and drugs. His lawyer claimed that the summer of 2024 marked a turning point in his life and therefore requested a suspended sentence with conditions.

The court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on 6 November.