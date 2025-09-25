Dutch 'gardener' claims he was unaware activities were punishable in Belgium

Illustration picture shows the court room ahead of the first session in front of Brussels correctional court for a trial on a large drug case that had come to light after the decryption of encryption softwares Encrochat and Sky ECC, at the Justitia building in Evere, Brussels on Monday 06 November 2023. Credit: Belga

Dutchman Murat E. pleaded for leniency on Thursday before the Brussels Court of Appeal, claiming he was not aware his actions could be punishable in Belgium.

The top Brussels court is re-examining the Encro case involving international drug networks. Murat E., in his forties, was sentenced to seven years in prison for running a cannabis trafficking operation.

During the trial on Thursday, he explained that he worked at a coffee shop in the Netherlands and used the encrypted messaging app Sky ECC, popular in criminal circles.

"It was normal to use Sky ECC," he said. "Coffee shops are tolerated in the Netherlands, but there’s a grey area. The weed sold there is illegal until it arrives at the coffee shop. So, the owners with licences use these kinds of phones to protect themselves."

Over time, his network of contacts expanded, and he became associated with two brothers, Ridouan A. and Anes A., he told the judge.

The brothers noticed issues with a cannabis plantation in Oudenaarde, East Flanders, and Murat E. began advising them. In return, he received 20% of the plantation’s profits.

The collaboration grew, he added, extending to another plantation in Rochefort, Namur province.

“They sent me photos, and based on those, I would provide a ‘recipe’—advice on plant care, including what nutrients to use. I had experience because I grew cannabis myself in the Netherlands, though on a small scale. There, it’s tolerated to have up to five plants.”

When problems arose with plant growth, the plantation workers contacted him via Sky ECC for guidance.

“I am guilty of these actions,” Murat E. admitted. “But I beg for your leniency because I didn’t know it was punishable in Belgium.”