'I feel things have changed' - Ex-Molenbeek mayor leaves for Uccle

MR's Francoise Schepmans takes the oath at the first plenary session of the parliament of the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles (Federation Wallonia Brussels - Federatie Wallonie Brussel) Credit : Belga/Virginie Lefour.

Former Molenbeek mayor Françoise Schepmans (MR) has left the municipality where she grew up to settle in Uccle.

In an interview with Le Soir, she said she no longer recognises the "popular but positive" municipality of her childhood.

"The Molenbeek of today has nothing to do with the Molenbeek I knew," Schepmans told Le Soir. "I have lived there since childhood. It was a popular commune, albeit a positive one. I feel things have changed.

"I remain very attached to my commune, but I wanted to take a step back… Molenbeek no longer inspires me. The situation is complicated, particularly in terms of cleanliness and security," she added.

Schepmans, mayor between 2012 and 2018, oversaw the municipality during the period of the Paris and Brussels terrorist attacks. She has been active in Molenbeek politics for 35 years but is now critical of the current leadership.

The majority coalition (PS, PTB, Molenbeek Autrement) has been weakened by internal tensions within the PS and the prolonged medical absence of mayor Catherine Moureaux since February, while the commune faces repeated shootings and ongoing social unrest. The MR now sits in opposition.

Explaining her move, Schepmans cited the need for "a more positive environment".

With her children grown and her house "far too big," she said she considered both Ixelles and Uccle. "I have many friends there, and there is cultural activity," she noted.

Two weeks ago, she moved to the upmarket and tranquil surroundings of Place Saint-Job in Uccle.

