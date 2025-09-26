Microcamera used for first time in Wallonia to detect lung nodules

Illustrative image of a hospital room. Credit: Belga.

The pulmonology department at CHU Charleroi-Chimay used an innovative micro-endoscopic camera this week to detect lung nodules early, marking its first use in Wallonia, the hospital announced on Friday.

The device, known as the Iriscope, was developed by the Belgian spin-off Lys Medical. Its compact size and manoeuvrability allow it to reach deep into bronchial branches, even to the pleura, where 63% of lung cancers are typically located, according to hospital officials.

This advanced exploration capability enables the detection of increasingly small lung nodules that are often undetectable with conventional techniques.

The Iriscope represents cutting-edge technology, offering unparalleled precision in examining the respiratory tract, CHU Charleroi-Chimay noted.

The device has the potential to reduce the need for surgical biopsies. It provides a less invasive diagnostic approach by offering a direct and detailed view of suspicious areas.

It could also significantly accelerate treatment initiation. While traditional procedures require an average of six months to secure a diagnosis, this new technology could cut that time down to a matter of weeks.

“Unique in Wallonia, this technology establishes CHU Charleroi-Chimay as a pioneer in the fight against lung diseases, paving the way for more precise, gentler, and effective medicine,” added the hospital.

Related News