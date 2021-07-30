Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages...

Trams in Brussels have come a long way from the first horse-drawn services that started carrying passengers from the Porte de Namur to the Bois de la Cambre in 1869.

Even with the horses attached to the front, there’s no mistaking these contraptions for their not so distant cousins we see all over the city today. But how did we get here?

Long before the days of STIB, the company “Les Tramways Bruxellois” (founded in 1874) was the sole concessionaire of the network in Brussels, creating the first connections throughout the city and with the surrounding countryside.

After a brief – and ultimately unsuccessful – attempt to run steam-powered trams in the city in 1877, the idea of a powered line took off.

In 1894 Brussels’ first electric tram lines were laid down from Place Stéphanie to Uccle, prompting an explosion of new tracks being built right up to the turn of the century.

By 1899, the newly revamped “Les Tramways Bruxellois” was awarded the concession for the network until 31 December 1945, on the condition that electric traction was used throughout the network.

In 1885, the network’s axes extended over 37 km. By 1945, the network had grown to 241 km.

The electric tram was here.

So from humble beginnings to a vital part of your commute, here’s a snapshot of Brussels’ tram history through the ages.

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre : Place Stockel Dumon (1910-1920) The photos, taken on Place Dumon – in front of Stockel’s “Bazaar” – also shows the party room “Bij den Belge” in the background.

Jette: Tram 9

Tram 9 with a part of the Atomium in the background at what is presumed to be the Jette cemetery stop.

Jette: Tram 14 and 15 ( 07/05/1956)

Tram 14 and 15 at the stop next to the Saint-Pierre church on Place Cardinal Mercier . Tram 14 is a standard tram with a second trailer.

Jette: Tram 18 (1965-1985)

The tram line 18 at Avenue Charles Woeste, on the corner of Rue Léopold I (with a butcher’s shop and a dry-cleaning shop). At the turn of the century, the STIB mobility plan was adapted and tram 18 became line 51.

Jette: Tram 32

Tram 32 at the intersection of the Boulevard de Smet de Naeyer and the Avenue Guillaume De Greef.

Jette: Tram 88

The tram 88 pulls into a stop near Brugmann hospital.

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert: Tram 28 ( 10/04/1969)

The terminus of tram 28 at Place Saint-Lambert, located next to café de Vox (now: pizzeria Piazza).

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre: Tourist Tram (1970-1975)

The tourist tram, alongside Willy Van Vlierberghe and an unknown young woman.

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre: Tram 28 (1920-1940)

Staff pictured near Tram 28. At the front left of the tram the “dépêche” bag, meant to carry mail can be seen.

Jette: Tram 94 The terminus of tram 94 in the direction of Wiener.