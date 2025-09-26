BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide

The BMW logo is seen on the bonnet of a new BMW i4 car during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the BMW plant in Munich, southern Germany, on May 20, 2022. Credit: Belga / AFP

BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide due to a starter issue that could, in the worst-case scenario, lead to a fire.

The German car manufacturer announced on Friday that 136,500 vehicles in Germany and over 196,000 in the United States are affected. In Belgium, only a few thousand vehicles are involved, according to a spokesperson for the luxury brand. Owners will be notified by mail but can continue to use their cars for now.

The recall concerns models built between September 2015 and September 2021 at European or Asian factories. In the US, affected models include the 330i, Z4, 530i, X3, X4, 430i, and 230i, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

BMW explained that water could seep into the starter in the affected vehicles, potentially causing corrosion. In some cases, this could prevent the engine from starting. More seriously, it might create a short circuit, leading to local overheating. A worst-case scenario could result in the engine catching fire.

The issue could occur even when the vehicle is parked on the street. As a precaution, BMW has advised owners of impacted models to park only in open spaces and avoid leaving their cars near buildings until the repairs are completed.

The financial implications of this recall and the required repairs have not been disclosed by the company. The fix will involve replacing the starter, and some models may also need a more powerful battery.

