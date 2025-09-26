Wanted Dutch drug lord alleged to have baby with Sierra Leone president's daughter

Wanted drug trafficker 'Bolle Jos' was spotted in a Facebook post attending a ceremony in Sierra Leone with Agnes Bio (left), the daughter of the president

The Dutch convicted drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, known as ‘Bolle Jos’, is alleged to have fathered a child with Agnes Bio, the daughter of Sierra Leone’s president.

This claim was made by opposition leader Mohamed Mansaray in a Facebook post. According to Mansaray, Leijdekkers is being protected by President Julius Maada Bio and his family.

Leijdekkers, who is aggressively pursued by both Belgian and Dutch authorities, is believed to be in Sierra Leone.

The West African country is used in a crucial role in the ‘Africa route’, an increasingly popular path for drug smugglers.

In February, images surfaced of Leijdekkers and Agnes Bio attending a New Year’s Mass together. Investigative platform ‘Follow the Money’ had already reported that he was in Sierra Leone.

Last year, Leijdekkers was sentenced in the Netherlands to 24 years in prison for his involvement in six drug trafficking operations.

Authorities also imposed a €96 million fine for the profits he allegedly made. The sentence was handed down in absentia, as he remains on the run.

Separately, in late February, he was also convicted in Belgium to 13 years in prison for attempting to steal ten tonnes of cocaine from Antwerp customs.

In another case, the Antwerp court had already sentenced him to 10 years in prison in September last year.

