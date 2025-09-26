VUB chancellor pulls out of US trade mission citing visa worries

VUB chancellor Jan Danckaert is pictured during the opening lecture of the new academic year at the VUB Vrije Universiteit Brussel on Tuesday 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga

The chancellor of the Dutch-speaking Free University of Brussels (VUB), Jan Danckaert, has stated he no longer expects to qualify for a US visa due to his critical remarks about academic freedom in the United States.

As a result, Danckaert will not attend a royal trade mission to the US led by Princess Astrid in October. Chancellor Petra De Sutter of Ghent University (UGent) has also confirmed her decision not to take part.

The week-long trade mission will include a delegation of 500 companies, academics, and ministers, travelling to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Most Belgian universities will participate.

However, UGent, VUB, and its Francophone counterpart, the ULB, have opted out, according to a report by BRUZZ.

In his explanation, Danckaert pointed to interviews he gave to international media where he criticised the growing pressures on science and research institutions in the US, both financially and in terms of academic autonomy.

He cited author Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer’s statement: "Once you accept the lies, every battle is won by the liar."

Danckaert stressed the importance of pursuing truth, adding that the scientific method is central to achieving progress and is especially vital in today’s society.

Despite these criticisms, the VUB has fostered transatlantic collaboration by offering 12 post-doctoral positions to US researchers this spring through a fellowship programme worth €2.5 million.

In partnership with the ULB, the VUB also provided 18 apartments for these researchers.