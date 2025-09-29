'There are fights and trouble every night': Brussels shopkeepers weigh in on city's alcohol ban

The City of Brussels has extended its ban on alcohol consumption in several central districts until October 2026, citing persistent problems with public drunkenness, drug use, and anti-social behaviour.

While the measure aims to restore order in the pedestrian zone and surrounding neighbourhoods, shopkeepers in the area remain divided on its effectiveness.

The ban, which covers the pedestrian area around Place de Brouckère and Bourse, the Alhambra district near Yser station, and the Sainte-Catherine/Marché aux Poissons and Quays areas, prohibits the consumption of alcohol 24 hours a day, except on café terraces and during city-organised events.

Police data show 594 fines were issued for street drinking between October 2024 and July 2025 - already more than the entire previous year.

Frustrations from the shopfront

On Boulevard Anspach, one shopkeeper welcomed the regulation: “I’m not against drinking alcohol, but sometimes in the morning I have to clean the shop window with a bucket of water because it’s so dirty. It’s really unpleasant for customers.”

At the restaurant Babbelzot, also located on Boulevard Anspach, Amory, the manager, described the daily reality to The Brussels Times: “There are fights and trouble every night, we get drug addicts here, there are stabbings every week - it’s very dangerous.

"We have to clean up outside because of the lack of civility. But some people just want to walk around with a beer, and they get punished because of others. The real solution would be a police post at Bourse - maybe that would calm things down.”

In a similar vein, Souleymane from Pizzeria Spago, located at Place Saint-Géry, agreed - though with some reservations: “This alcohol ban is a good thing and it should continue, but without proper enforcement it doesn’t serve much purpose.”

For others, the measure is acceptable as long as it is enforced evenly. Dilmi, manager of the Falstaff, located at Bourse, said: “If it’s applied to everyone and it can help, I think it’s a good thing.”

Likewise, Dirk, who has run a newsstand on Place Sainte-Catherine for 25 years, also pointed to signs of improvement: “In the past there were many more people causing trouble. It has improved a bit, so I think this law is a good thing.”

Beyond policing

Police reports confirm that disturbances often stem from vulnerable groups struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Left-wing opposition councillors from the City of Brussels have criticised the blanket ban for punishing casual drinkers, along with problematic users.

Mayor Philippe Close (PS) insists the measure is only one part of a broader strategy, which includes social outreach by the Hersham cell, a unit tasked with helping homeless people navigate administrative and social support.

Related News