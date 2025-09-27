Refugee benefits to depend on integration efforts

Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The extent of social benefits for recognised refugees and individuals under subsidiary protection in Belgium will depend on their integration efforts, according to Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

A federal agreement between coalition parties includes a plan to link social assistance payments to participation in strengthened integration programmes. Minister Van Bossuyt told the business newspaper L’Echo that she is working on the new rules. Coordination with regional governments was required, as integration programmes fall under their jurisdiction.

Recognised refugees will still be entitled to 100% of social benefits. However, their allowance may decrease if they make insufficient efforts to integrate, such as failing to learn the language or actively seek employment.

Individuals under subsidiary protection, such as Ukrainian nationals fleeing conflict, will not initially receive 100% of the social allowance. Instead, they may earn integration bonuses through sufficient effort in areas like language acquisition and job hunting. Subsidiary protection applies to those who do not meet refugee status criteria but face danger in their home countries.

