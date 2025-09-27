Entrepreneurs no longer need management skills to start their own business

Credit: Belga

From 1 October 2025, aspiring entrepreneurs in Wallonia will no longer need to prove basic management skills to start their own business.

The reform aims to make it easier to set up a business and promote entrepreneurial spirit in the region.

Currently, would-be entrepreneurs must demonstrate knowledge in areas such as accounting, law, or business management.

This can be done through a diploma, work experience, or by passing an exam before the central jury.

However, the requirement has faced criticism for years, as there is no evidence that it effectively prevents bankruptcies.

Numerous loopholes, such as partnering with a third person, have made the rule both avoidable and unfair.

With this change, Wallonia is now aligning itself with similar reforms already implemented in Flanders, Brussels, and other European countries.

Professional qualifications will still be mandatory for regulated professions, including hospitality, bakery, and construction trades.

Related News