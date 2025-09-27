Neder-Over-Heembeek celebrates 850th anniversary

Credit: Belga

Neder-Over-Heembeek, a district of Brussels, is celebrating its 850th anniversary from Sunday through to 12 October.

The district originated in 1175 when the villages of Nederheembeek and Overheembeek were first mentioned in historical records.

Initially, the two villages were divided by the Heembeek stream. They merged in 1814 and were incorporated into the city of Brussels in 1921. Traces of its rich history remain visible today, with old farms, listed churches, and quaint streets defining the area’s character.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close highlighted Neder-Over-Heembeek’s significance, calling it a “human-scale place” that marries its historic charm with modern urban developments, such as a new tram line connecting the district more closely to the city.

David Weytsman, President of Brussels’ Public Social Welfare Centre, also praised the area for its “village-like charm” within the city, renowned for green spaces and remnants of grand estates and castles.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, with full programme details available at www.brussel.be/850-jaar-neder-over-heembeek.

The highlight of the celebrations will take place on Sunday, 5 October, featuring a grand folkloric parade of iconic giants, brass bands, and Manneken Pis in a special costume.

The parade will begin at 14:00 from Sentier du Verger and end at Peter Benoitplein, where a brass band will launch a community festival.

