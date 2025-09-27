2,500 disadvantaged children enjoy a day at Walibi

Credit: Walibi Belgium

The Walibi amusement park in Wavre welcomed around 2,500 children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Wallonia and Brussels on Saturday, thanks to a longstanding partnership with the non-profit organisation Arc-en-Ciel.

Arc-en-Ciel collaborates with 395 associations working in the youth and social services sector. These associations support children facing hardships, including those in foster care or from families experiencing difficulties.

Saturday’s event allowed children from over 150 associations to enjoy a day at the park filled with its various attractions. Many of these children rarely have the opportunity to experience holidays or leisure activities.

This yearly initiative, which has been running for 45 years, highlights Walibi’s commitment to offering positive and memorable experiences to young people from all backgrounds.

Arc-en-Ciel’s mission, recognised by the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, is to promote access to educational and recreational activities for vulnerable children and youth. It achieves this through its extensive network of youth centres, shelters, and homework schools.

Related News