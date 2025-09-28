7,000 construction jobs lost in four years

A construction site. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Since 2001, around 7,000 jobs and 1,000 employers have been lost in Belgium’s construction sector, according to the industry group Bouwunie.

In the first quarter of 2021, the construction industry employed 147,016 workers. By the same period in 2023, that number had fallen to 140,206. Bouwunie analysed data from the sector fund Constructiv and found that, since the financial crisis began in 2012, the sector has shed 34,000 jobs.

The number of construction employers has also declined. Since 2021, 1,006 employers have left the sector, reflecting high bankruptcy rates and fewer new businesses being launched.

Bouwunie described the situation as a crisis. “The number of new building permits keeps falling, adding sustained pressure to the new-build sector. Renovation projects held up longer, but those order books are now shrinking too. The erratic policies of the Flemish government only exacerbate the situation,” said Bouwunie’s leader, Jean-Pierre Waeytens.

Waeytens criticised measures announced in the Flemish government’s September declaration, which will abolish renovation grants for middle- and high-income households, including the EPC label bonus. The organisation is urging a more reliable, long-term support policy for construction businesses rather than ad hoc decisions.

As part of its proposals, Bouwunie called for administrative simplification, reduced VAT for standard new-build homes, and general tax deductions for private individuals investing in construction.

Despite the challenges, Bouwunie emphasised it does not want the renovation obligation eased or abolished. Instead, the group advocates for adjustments, suggesting a longer timeline of ten to 15 years for properties to upgrade to a higher energy label than D.

