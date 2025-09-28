Cowboys spotted in Belgium

Credit: Belga

Maasmechelen now has its own team of cowboys and cowgirls to support the rewilding of the Maaswinkel nature reserve, where biodiversity is being enhanced with minimal human intervention and limited grazing animals, according to Natuurpunt.

In the Netherlands, river landscapes have long been managed through rewilding to boost biodiversity. In Flanders, this practice occurs almost exclusively along the Maas, including Maaswinkel, which is managed by Natuurpunt Maasmechelen.

The Maaswinkel area consists of two zones. In the northern part, known as Maesbempder Greend near Leut, rewilding has been ongoing for over 20 years. In the southern part near Geneuth, featuring ponds and thickets, wild grazers were introduced this summer.

A local team of six cowboys and two cowgirls is tasked with checking fences and monitoring the health of Scottish Galloway cattle and Polish konik horses in the area. All team members are residents of Maasmechelen and volunteer in this role.

