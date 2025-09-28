Run to Kick raises record amount for cancer research

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

More than 4,700 runners gathered on Sunday in Ter Kamerenbos for Run to Kick, raising at least €2,270,499 for innovative childhood cancer research, according to the organisation KickCancer.

Run to Kick is an annual charity run uniting thousands of participants to fund research projects focused on childhood cancer. This year’s event included over 290 teams, with 86 of them comprising families affected by cancer and paediatric oncology healthcare workers. The fundraising campaign will officially conclude at the end of October.

“We departed this morning from Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) by bus towards Ter Kamerenbos. Among the families and hospital staff, you could feel the solidarity from the very first moment,” said Niels Destadsbader, ambassador for KickCancer. “When we arrived and saw the thousands of runners fighting against childhood cancer, you could see pride on everyone’s faces. It motivates the organisation to continue next year.”

“Every euro raised is a step closer to better treatments, higher cure rates, and fewer side effects for children,” added Annelies Mannaerts, head nurse at UZ Gent.

