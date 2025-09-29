Cybersecurity AI tool launched by Belgian telecom operator

Credit: Belga

A new interactive AI tool to help individuals understand and address digital threats is now available online, announced telecom operator Proximus on Monday.

The platform provides resources from recognised sources, including the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) and Child Focus, highlighting the growing importance of digital security.

Proximus aims to boost awareness of online security risks such as cyberbullying, phishing, and threats to children. The company also encourages the public to use this new interactive tool.

The tool is accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they are Proximus customers, and allows users to respond to concerns such as suspicious messages, questionable links, or online safety for children.

To ensure reliability, the platform compiles content from dozens of trusted sources, consolidating best practices and advice on digital security into one hub.

Enhanced by artificial intelligence, it provides tailored responses to user queries and will be updated regularly to reflect the latest recommendations and emerging threats.

The tool is available at www.proximus.be/smartenligne. A public awareness campaign will launch in several train stations and across media platforms starting this Monday.