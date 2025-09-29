Belgium receives €614 million from EU's recovery plan

European Commission in Brussels. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The European Commission announced on Monday that Belgium has received €614 million as part of the EU’s post-Covid recovery plan.

This payment includes €594 million in grants and €20 million in low-interest loans. It funds 21 milestones and 14 targets, encompassing reforms and investments in areas such as the labour market, childcare infrastructure, education, training, climate change adaptation, and expenditure reviews.

Additional projects include improvements in railway infrastructure, urban mobility solutions, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and research and development initiatives.

With this latest payment, Belgium has now received a total of €3.07 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), representing approximately 58% of the funds earmarked for the country at the start of the plan. Belgium’s recovery plan is backed by €5 billion in grants and €244 million in loans.

