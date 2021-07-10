Brussels Airport reports delays following temporary baggage-handling issue...

A few flight delays are to be expected at Brussels Airport following a technical problem that temporarily disrupted baggage handling there, airport authorities said on Saturday.

The problem, which has since been resolved, began between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., when one of the two baggage-handling systems broke down. As a result, all luggage had to be handled by the other system, Brussels Airport Spokesperson Nathalie Pierard explained.

The issue was resolved after about two and a half hours.

No flights have been cancelled, but delays could occur in the next few hours. “Average delays are about 30 minutes,” the airport said. “That means some flights are delayed by about 10-15 minutes, others by an hour.”

The total number of departing passengers at the Brussels Airport on Saturday was 23,000. It was not immediately clear how many would be affected by the delays.

The Brussels Times