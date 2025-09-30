Person dies after fall from big wheel near Palais de Justice

Police gathered around the perimeter of the incident. Credit : Anas El Baye.

Firefighters confirmed the death of a person on Tuesday after falling from a cabin on the big wheel at Place Poelaert, near Brussels' Palais de justice.

An investigation will determine the exact cause of the incident. At this stage, suicide has not been ruled out.

According to BruxellesToday, the individual, who bought a ticket shortly after 12:30, fell minutes later onto the street below. Staff alerted the police after reviewing CCTV footage. Firefighters confirmed the death.

The street has been closed to traffic.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts can contact the Suicide Prevention Centre hotline at 0800/32/123. The service is anonymous, free and available 24/7. More information can be found here.

The English mental health support (CHS) Helpline can be reached at 0264/84/014. The French-speaking Un pass dans l'impasse helpline can be reached at 0817/77/150. In Flanders, the helpline 1813 can be reached 24/7.