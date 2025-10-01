Citizens urged to measure levels of radioactive gas in their homes

Homes and buildings in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

As part of an annual health campaign, citizens in Belgium are encouraged to measure the levels of the radioactive gas, radon, in their homes.

The Radon Action campaign runs from 1 October to 31 December, aiming to offer prevention and remediation solutions.

Radon is naturally present in soil and rock. It is colourless, odourless, and tasteless, making it hard to detect. It can seep into buildings through cracks, plumbing systems, or water supplies.

While harmless in open air, radon poses risks in enclosed spaces, even at moderate concentrations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies it as the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking.

The campaign invites citizens to measure radon levels in their homes using a detector. These detectors can be ordered from the campaign’s website between 1 October and 31 December for a €15 fee, which covers both analysis and diagnosis.

The device should be placed on the ground floor, in the most-used room, and left there for three months between October and April.

After three months, the detector is sent for analysis, after which participants will receive a report on their home’s radon levels, alongside tailored recommendations.

Due to geological factors, southern Belgium is more affected by radon than the north, says the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC).

Data from geological studies and previous measurement campaigns show that certain municipalities in Walloon Brabant, as well as provinces like Liège and Luxembourg, are high-risk zones. Between 5% and 10% of homes in these areas exceed the reference level of 300 Bq/m³ (becquerels per cubic metre).