Priests and nuns in Flanders call on victims of abuse to file complaints

Credit: Union of Religious of Flanders (URV).

The Union of Religious of Flanders (URV) is urging victims of sexual abuse in Flemish congregations to file formal complaints.

The call follows a VTM documentary series, 'De Nonnen' (The Nuns), whose second episode exposed abuse at the Sint-Vincentius orphanage in Zelem and Stella-Maris in Kortrijk.

"We are shocked by the abuse and deeply moved by the courage of the victims who have come forward. We condemn all forms of abuse and offer our apologies and solidarity," said the leader of the URV, Sister Mieke Kerckhof.

Victims can also seek support through the Church’s help centre by emailing info.misbruik@kerknet.be. Both historic and recent cases are accepted, and individuals will receive a listening ear, information, and guidance. Those who have already reported their cases but need further assistance can also reach out.

In one testimony shared during the documentary, a victim described contacting the Church’s help centre on the advice of Father Rik Devillé. He later received €6,600 in compensation, fifty years after the abuse. The victim first shared his account in an interview with Humo at the end of 2023.

The Church is currently developing a strengthened policy on sexual abuse through the foundation Dignity. This initiative involves collaboration between bishops, religious leaders, victims, and government bodies. Jessika Soors has been appointed as the national coordinator.

"The fight against sexual abuse within the Church is complex," Soors stated, "but we are using the recommendations from the parliamentary inquiry as a guide to establish a multidisciplinary approach that addresses victims’ needs."

