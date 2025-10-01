Prison directors demand two inmates be released for every new one

A warder in a prison. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Prison directors called for urgent action to address overcrowding in Belgian prisons in an open letter, demanding the release of two inmates for every new arrival until no prisoners are forced to sleep on the floor.

The open letter, published in several media outlets, was written by the head of Merksplas prison and is backed by both Flemish and Walloon federations of prison directors.

The directors say their pleas for action have been ignored. "This week, we reached a record high: over 13,000 inmates, with 326 sleeping on the floor in Belgian cells. The political response, across all parties? Zero," the letter stated.

They argue that overcrowding makes it impossible to operate within legal standards and are calling for immediate measures to prevent a systemic breakdown.

Specifically, they are demanding a two-phase solution. First, for every new prisoner, two should be released until no one is sleeping on the floor. Once that target is met, the policy should shift to ensure one inmate is released for every new admission.

The directors also request financial resources that reflect the actual prison population of 13,000 rather than the theoretical capacity of 11,000. They say current funding levels fail to meet the system’s needs.

The letter concludes with a warning. “Ignoring this appeal is not a political option anymore. The red line has been crossed. Without decisive action, further measures will inevitably follow. We simply cannot bear this any longer.”

On Thursday, prison staff and management are planning a demonstration outside all prison facilities from 12:30 to 14:30.

