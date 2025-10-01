E.coli strain outbreak in nursing homes likely caused by minced meat

Credit: Belga

Raw minced beef is the most likely source of the outbreak of the E.coli strain which affected several nursing homes in Belgium, according to the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

In August, infections with the Shiga toxin-producing Echerichia coli (STEC) bacteria were detected in 11 residential care homes across the country. The outbreak made over 70 people ill and caused nine deaths.

An investigation into the case was launched by Belgian health authorities. This included mapping food consumption and analysing food samples.

The results indicated that raw minced beef was the most likely source of the contamination.

However, the FASFC warned that because samples from the affected batch of meat were no longer available, it cannot confirm the source of the outbreak with "absolute certainty."

"Raw food can be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. We advise vulnerable consumers such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems to avoid these products or to cook them sufficiently," said the FASFC spokesperson, Hélène Bonte.

Last week, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed it had opened a judicial investigation into the case.

The investigation by the Belgian health authorities involved a collaboration between the Department of Helathcare, Vivalis, Aviq, FASFC, Sciensano, and the National Reference Center.

