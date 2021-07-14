Belgium publishes list of most popular names in 2021

In comparison with baby names, of which the less common or more international sounding names have become more popular, the most popular adult names are still slightly more traditional.
However, according to results, the “classical Belgian names” are declining in popularity, despite remaining prominent in January 2021.
For men, Jean ranks first, with 65,886 Jeans in Belgium on 1 January 2021. New this year is Mohamed, which pushed André out of the top 10.
|1
|Jean
|65,886
|2
|Marc
|63,436
|3
|Patrick
|50,917
|4
|Luc
|48,479
|5
|Michel
|46,522
|6
|Philippe
|41,742
|7
|Jan
|40,536
|8
|David
|35,748
|9
|Mohamed
|34,862
|10
|Thomas
|34,851
The leading name among women is Maria (116,317), despite a drop from 121,316 in 2020. The top 10 remains unchanged compared to last year, except for Nathalie which took 4th place, bringing Monique down to number 5.
|1
|Maria
|116,317
|2
|Marie
|92,827
|3
|Martine
|40,550
|4
|Nathalie
|40,131
|5
|Monique
|39,389
|6
|Anne
|37,602
|7
|Rita
|34,329
|8
|Nicole
|32,721
|9
|Christine
|31,678
|10
|Anna
|30,819